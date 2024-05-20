Rogue World Music Festival Exec. Director Ana Byers on Upcoming Festival

Posted by Ben Blake May 20, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 2024 Rogue World Music Festival is coming to Southern Oregon this weekend.

Rogue World Music Festival Executive Director Ana Byers joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the festival and what it offers the people of the Rogue Valley and beyond.

Formerly known as the Ashland World Music Festival, the Rogue World Music Festival will have events, music, and a celebration of culture throughout Ashland, Talent, and Medford from Friday to Monday, May 24 – 27.

All Rogue World Music Festival events are free, family friendly, and ADA Accessible.

For more information on the festival and events, watch the interview above or visit www.rogueworldmusic.org.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content