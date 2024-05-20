Rogue World Music Festival Exec. Director Ana Byers on Upcoming Festival

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 2024 Rogue World Music Festival is coming to Southern Oregon this weekend.

Rogue World Music Festival Executive Director Ana Byers joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the festival and what it offers the people of the Rogue Valley and beyond.

Formerly known as the Ashland World Music Festival, the Rogue World Music Festival will have events, music, and a celebration of culture throughout Ashland, Talent, and Medford from Friday to Monday, May 24 – 27.

All Rogue World Music Festival events are free, family friendly, and ADA Accessible.

For more information on the festival and events, watch the interview above or visit www.rogueworldmusic.org.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.