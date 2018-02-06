Controlled burn sends smoke over Upper Table Rock

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – If you see smoke drifting over the Rogue Valley, there may be no need to worry.
On Tuesday, a controlled burn will be conducted on the south side of Upper Table Rock. Hikers in the area should expect some smoke.
The burn is part of the Table Rocks Oak Climate Adaptation Project. The effort seeks to restore at-risk oak habitats in southern Oregon and Northern California.
According to the Lomakatsi Restoration Projects, years of fire suppression have left the habitats with built-up fuel loads, increasing the risk of severe wildfires. The low-intensity prescribed burns help protect oak habitats by removing exotic invasive species and by reducing overcrowding.
Typically, Lomakatsi tries to schedule controlled burns on days that keep any smoke away from populated areas.