Controversial Halloween display removed in St. Helens

Three stuffed black trash bags shaped like bodies were hanging by ropes from a tree outside a home in the Saint Helens area.
Some people who passed by the display say they were offended by what looks like symbols of lynching.
The people who put up the bags say they don’t see it as offensive.
One local resident said, “It’s decor off of Pinterest. It’s empty juice jugs, it’s not racist. If you’d like to have them painted, don’t bother us any, it’s Halloween.”
The mayor says city staff left a note asking for the decorations to be removed but since it’s on private property there was nothing they could do.
However, the owners decided to remove the display Monday night.