“Cooking fire” sparks grass fire in Central Point

Central Point, Ore. – Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a small grass fire in Central Point.
Crews responded at around 2:00 Monday afternoon to a reported grass fire along Table Rock and Hamrick Roads.
Jackson County Fire District 3 said luckily, the fire was kept at under one-tenth of an acre.
However, due to high winds and low humidity the fire could have been much worse, according to FD3.
“Please be mindful of weather conditions and fire restrictions,” firefighters wrote after the incident. “Though we are forecasted to have lower temperatures this week (low 90s), humidity is also lower with a stronger change of winds. This can create the perfect conditions for a fire.”
FD3 said this fire was deemed a “cooking fire” by an investigator.