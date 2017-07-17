Home
Million Air Medford breaks ground on new hangar

Medford, Ore. —  Million Air Medford broke ground on a new $5-million dollar hanger Monday afternoon. The state of the art facility will be just west of the airport’s control tower.

It’s large enough to hold 3 Boeing class business jets, or half a dozen small ones. The hangar’s door alone will be 45 feet tall and 250 feet wide.

“It’ll be the first of it’s type and size and kind anywhere,” Million Air Medford Assistant General Manager Dan Zahnow says, adding that bringing the class of planes they’ll be brining into the valley will bring jobs.

The hope is to have it functional by the end of next year. When it’s complete it will be one of the largest hangers in the state of Oregon.

