Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office launches online sex offender search

Siskiyou County, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has made local sex offender information available online to the public.
OffenderWatch uses information provided by the sheriff’s department to find published sex offenders within a specified search radius.
SCSO said the portal is updated constantly as information is updated in their office.
The program also includes an email alert system where Siskiyou County citizens can register for email alerts if a new offender registers in a specified region.
According to deputies, users can print and distribute flyers with information from OffenderWatch.
SCSO said they’re diligently monitoring offenders to keep the community safe.
You can visit Siskiyou County’s OffenderWatch portal by clicking HERE.