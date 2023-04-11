Coos County driver killed in two-vehicle crash

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – One person died in a crash in Coos County.

Oregon State Police said last Monday around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 227 north of Coos Bay.

Police said a Ford Taurus driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Kay Miller of Lakeside crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 70-year-old man from North Bend.

Officials said Miller died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

