Man sentenced in 2020 Medford homicide case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after killing a man with a bat back in 2020.

21-year-old Jackson Frischman pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s office said the charge was from an assault that happened in the Best Western in south Medford in December 2020.

Medford police responded to a report of two men fighting in a hotel room.

When they got there, they found 28-year-old Jeffrey Blackwood dead after being hit in the head with a bat several times.

Frischman was sentenced to 12 years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.

