Copperfield not liable for tourist’s injuries

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV) – Illusionist David Copperfield was found negligent but not financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a signature vanishing act that used participants from the audience of a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013, a jury said Tuesday.
Gavin Cox and his wife, Minh-Hahn Cox, alleged negligence by the multimillionaire magician, the MGM Grand hotel, two Copperfield business entities and a construction firm that was renovating the hotel.
In a complex verdict reached after several weeks of testimony but only about two hours of deliberation, the state civil court jury found negligence by Copperfield, the hotel and Copperfield’s company, Backstage Disappearing Inc.
