Local K9 sniffs out alleged drug trafficker

WHITE CITY, Ore. – An alleged drug trafficker is behind bars thanks in part to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.
On May 29, a deputy in the area of Antelope Road and Division Road pulled over a blue Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. During the stop, JSCO K9 Jack alerted to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle.
The Mustang was searched and deputies found one ounce each of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. Drug packing materials were also found along with $11,000 in cash, according to deputies.
The driver was identified by JCSO as 48-year-old Ketchikan, Alaska resident Patrick Wesley Jaynes, formerly of the Eagle Point area.
Jaynes was arrested on numerous drug-related charges. His bail was set at $3,025,000.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call JSCO at 541-774-6800, refer to case number 18-10750.