Coronavirus outbreak hits Portland-area business

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) – An Oregon business involved in a coronavirus outbreak has been publicly identified.
Townsend Farms cannery has locations in Multnomah and Washington Counties. Multnomah County includes the city of Portland.
The company brought in about 350 seasonal workers last weekend to help pick berries. The outbreak involves 48 of those workers, and test results for 13 others are still pending.
The county also revealed that 53 permanent workers at Townsend Farms tested positive during an outbreak April 29th.
According to its website, Townsend Farms grows, harvests, processes and delivers berries to stores across the country and has five receiving stations in the northwest.
Multnomah County is now the only county in Oregon that has not been approved, or even applied, to reopen. They plan to apply next week.