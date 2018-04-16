Councilors decide on Phoenix Main Street configuration

Home
PHOENIX, Ore. — Changes may be in the way for Main Street in Phoenix after public complaints that the road design just wasn’t working out.

Councilors chose to go forward with a plan that takes away parking on one side of the street in exchange for a lane of traffic.

There would still be a dedicated bicycle lane as well as landscaping that separates the sidewalk from the road and flashing lights at more of the crosswalks.

“If we’re looking at safety, if we’re looking at walkability, if we’re looking at some of the issues we had with traffic flow, then this makes sense,” said Councilor Westover.

The new road design isn’t quite yet official, it now goes to the planning commission for approval.

