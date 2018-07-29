Country Crossings clean up

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Country Crossings attracts nearly 15,000 people each day of the event.
Once the four day festival comes to an end, officials will have to take down the event as well as clean up all the left over trash.
However, officials say they’ve stayed on top of the trash and plan to have it cleaned up quickly.
“There’d hundreds of bags of garbage and cardboard and items that were recycling and plastic bottle and things of that nature, but we’ve got a great staff of volunteers that help us do that,” Don Leber, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for Bi-Mart, said.
The event ends on Sunday night and officials say they hope they’ll have the Expo cleaned up just a few days after the event.