Country Crossings: free N95 masks available if needed

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Officials with the Country Crossings Music Festival published an important message Thursday morning ahead of a hot, smoky weekend.
The following message was posted on Facebook at 8:24 a.m.:
ATTENTION FEST FANS! We care about your safety, and we want #cxmf2018 to be as enjoyable as possible for y’all! We have roaming medical teams working the crowds and an onsite mobile hospital located end of craft vendor row. Check out these important pieces of advice:
1.) Drink lots of water! Staying hydrated can keep airways moist which will help reduce scratchy throat, headaches, running nose and cough.
2.)Take breaks from being outside and enjoy some AC and great music at the Box Car Stage!
3.) If you experience respiratory [problems] or need medical attention please follow directional signage to the mobile hospital located past craft vendor row. N95 masks are available at no charge.