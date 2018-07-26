U.S. weather woes intensify

(NBC News) – Severe weather continues to intensify for millions of Americans from coast to coast.
More rain is expected in the East and temperatures continue to soar out West.
Some Pennsylvania residents have been evacuated from their flooded homes, and with up to eight more inches of rain predicted in parts of the Northeast, flash flooding could continue to swallow roads and bridges throughout the region.
“We were trying to keep up with the water all night, but it was coming faster than we could keep up with,” said Patience Blake, who was evacuated from her home in Pennsylvania.
The relentless rains in Colorado have caused flooding and mudslides, and south of Denver, a sinkhole swallowed a car with the driver getting out just in time.
In the West, record setting temperatures in some areas are reaching well into the triple digits.
That heat fueling wildfires like the one forcing the closure of Yosemite National Park during the peak of vacation season.
