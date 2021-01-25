COVID-19 infections grow as vaccinations lag

(NBC News) COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to grow in many parts of the country, while vaccine distribution continues to lag.
More than 25 million have tested positive, one in every 13 Americans, since the pandemic began. More than 420,000 have died.
Mass vaccination sites are opening across the country but for many, the opportunity for an injection is a long shot.
The biggest issue continues to be a lack of doses.
“We need more manufacturing of it, we need more vaccines to be approved. We just need more,” says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Still, there are signs of hope.
A third coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be authorized for emergency use in just weeks, and the rate of infection is dropping in some states, including Illinois and California.
