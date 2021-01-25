Driver killed in Siskiyou County crash

YREKA, Calif. – Police are once again urging drivers to buckle up after a string of fatal crashes in Northern California.
The Yreka Police Department said on Saturday, January 23, a Dodge pickup truck veered off the side of State Route 96 near Seiad Creek Road and crashed down a steep embankment. The driver of the truck was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver wasn’t using his seatbelt. The cause of the crash is not known.
Yreka P.D. said this is the third fatal crash this year where a person was unrestrained. YPD investigated six fatal collisions last year where five people were unrestrained.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said buckling up drastically decreases your chances of dying in a car crash.