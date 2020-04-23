SNL will air a second remotely-produced episode

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” will be doing another “at home” edition this week.
NBC announced today the series will put together its second “socially distant and remotely produced” show following up on the one from April 11th that was hosted by Tom Hanks.
There’s no word yet on whether this week’s edition will have a host.
That first at “home” edition wound up being SNL’s second-highest-rated episode of the season behind only the Eddie Murphy return show that aired just before Christmas.