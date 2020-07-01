COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – There is some promising news surrounding a potential coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine was developed by Pfizer along with the German biotech company BioNTech.
Early testing of two dosages showed that after 28 days, patients developed higher levels of COVID-19 antibodies than typically seen in infected people. A third dosage, a higher concentration, was discontinued because of injection pain.
The vaccine was mostly well tolerated, although more than half of the 36 patients reported a minor side effect like fever or sleep disturbances.
Pfizer says it will begin larger studies this summer to see if the vaccine can protect against a real infection.
In total, 178 vaccines are in various stages of development. 17 are being tested on humans.