COVID antibodies may offer protection for 6+ months, study shows

(NBC) If you are one of the millions of Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 your risk of re-infection is very low. That’s according to new research from Oxford University published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The study involved over 12,000 health care workers.
It showed people with COVID antibodies were ten times less likely to have a second infection within the next six months.
In fact, among the nearly 1,300 workers that had antibodies, only two tested positive and neither had any symptoms.