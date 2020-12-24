‘Drinks To-Go’ law signed by Gov. Brown

SALEM, Ore. – A measure allowing Oregon’s struggling restaurant industry to sell cocktails to-go has been signed into law.
Senate Bill 1801 aims to help the state’s struggling hospitality industry by allowing restaurants to sell and deliver cocktails, mixed drinks, and a single serving of wine in a sealed container to be consumed off-premises if a meal is also ordered.
The legislation also stipulates that third-party delivery platforms can’t charge restaurants more than 15% of the purchase price for the use of their platform’s services.
The Oregon State Legislature passed SB1801 on December 21. On December 23, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed the bill into law.
To view the Oregon Liquor Control Commission’s “Drinks To-Go” guidance, visit https://www.oregon.gov/olcc/Pages/drinks-to-go.aspx