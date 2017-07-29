CPPD preps for Country Crossings 2018

Central Point, Ore. — While the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is busy patrolling the festival, Central Point Police are working to assure the rest of the city is safe. It anticipates Friday night as well as the weekend to be the busiest days for Country Crossings. It’s added patrols and taking note of everything to prep for Country Crossings 2018.
“Where maybe we needed more help, we didn’t need so much over here. We’re going to get together and come up with a really good plan. It was our first year and I think with every event like this it’s a learning curve,” said Nikki Petersen, Central Point Police Department.
As far as day one of the concert, CPPD said it was no different than any other night in regard to arrests.