Millican, Oregon up for sale

Millican, Ore. – If you missed out on purchasing the tiny town of Tiller, you’re in luck. Another Oregon town is for sale.
Millican is about 20 miles east of Bend on Highway 20.
Right now, it’s listed for just under $1.5 million.
That price includes about 74 acres of land, one cement block home, and a defunct gas station and general store.
The listing agents say it would be ideal for an RV park.
Right now, Millican is considered a ghost town.
It’s never been very big.
At one point, its post office was considered one of the smallest in the world, serving just 12 people.
By 1940, it had a population of one.