Crash reported on Highway 140 and Kershaw Road

WHITE CITY, Ore. – First responders are at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 140 and Kershaw Road, just days after a crash claimed the lives of a California couple in the same area.
Preliminary witness reports indicated the crash may have involved a motorcycle. NBC5 News is working to confirm further details and will provide updates when more information becomes available.
A petition for a stop light at the intersection was started after a young motorcyclist was killed in the area in May 2017. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. You can view the petition HERE.
According to ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming, the May 2017 motorcycle crash was the first fatality since 2006. That’s when an ODOT safety project skewed Kershaw Road at the intersection and added warning signals and signs on Highway 140.
Leaming stated, “In 2020, when Jackson County extends Foothill Rd. north to Atlantic and Oregon 140, a new intersection will be constructed at OR 140 and Atlantic with a highway-style roundabout. ODOT will limit Kershaw to right in-right, right out movements only.”