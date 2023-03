MEDFORD, Ore. Crater Lake Ford got some help retiring its flag.

It is one of the largest flags in Oregon standing at 30 feet by 60 feet bigger than many houses.

The flag at the Biddle Road dealership can be easily spotted by drivers on I5.

Earlier on Thursday several scouts and their leaders volunteered to help make sure that the retirement of this massive flag was done by the book.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.