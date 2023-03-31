Wall Street Journalist detained in Russia

RUSSIA, —Russian Authorities have arrested a US Journalist with The Wall Street Journal on Espionage charges.

The FSB accused 31-year-old Evan Gershkovich of collecting quote, “Information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex.”

It provided no evidence or further details on when he was arrested.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Gershkovich is the first journalist with an American outlet to be arrested on Espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War.

