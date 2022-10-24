Crews search for 2 missing hunters near Prospect

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are looking for two hunters who went missing near Prospect.

While the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t publicly release the names of the hunters, they did say crews started searching the area of Huckleberry Mountain on Sunday, October 23.

According to deputies, they searched throughout the night but were unable to find the hunters.

Search and rescue teams were mobilized once again the following morning using vehicles, hikers, and a drone in an attempt to find the missing people. However, weather conditions are reportedly hampering the operation.

JCSO said more information will be released in the future.