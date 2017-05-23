Crews search for man who jumped off N. Umpqua River bridge

Douglas County, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are continuing to search for a man who was last seen floating down the North Umpqua River after jumping off a bridge.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday night at around 7:30, dispatchers received a report of a man who jumped off a bridge near North Bank Road and Single Tree Lane in Roseburg.
The caller said the man was swept downstream after entering the water.
Deputies said emergency crews responded to the area but they were unable to locate the man.
Crews temporarily suspended the search Monday night, but they resumed the the next morning.
So far, the man has not been located.