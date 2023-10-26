11 years later, Medford P.D. still stumped on murder of Huey Huson

MEDFORD, Ore.- William “Huey” Huson died the night of October 20th, 2012. Huson was killed on the job while driving for Valley Cab.

The next morning, around 5:00 am, police said his car was found abandoned in a parking lot near downtown Medford at 9th and Almond. Huson’s body was later discovered in north Medford.

But the question of who shot and killed Huson remains a mystery.

NBC5 reached out to Medford P.D. for an update on the case, but the agency wasn’t available for an interview. M.P.D. has informed NBC for years that it hopes someone comes forward with information.

If you know anything, contact Medford Police.

