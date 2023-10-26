11 years later, Medford P.D. still stumped on murder of Huey Huson

Posted by Lauren Pretto October 25, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- William “Huey” Huson died the night of October 20th, 2012. Huson was killed on the job while driving for Valley Cab.

The next morning, around 5:00 am, police said his car was found abandoned in a parking lot near downtown Medford at 9th and Almond. Huson’s body was later discovered in north Medford.

But the question of who shot and killed Huson remains a mystery.

NBC5 reached out to Medford P.D. for an update on the case, but the agency wasn’t available for an interview. M.P.D. has informed NBC for years that it hopes someone comes forward with information.

If you know anything, contact Medford Police.

Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
