Police chase ends in a crash on I-5

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- NBC5 does not have a lot of information at this time, but the crash happened October 25 around 2:00 pm.

The crash took place after Exit 35 near Central Point on the Northbound side of I-5.

Three suspects were arrested and an OSP Trooper’s vehicle was smashed up at the scene. We’re told the trooper was not inside the vehicle when it was hit.

NBC5 reached out to Oregon State Police. They confirm no troopers were hurt, but couldn’t provide any other information at this time.

