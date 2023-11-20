12 years since the murder of Ashland’s David Grubbs

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sunday marked 12 years since the unsolved murder of David Grubbs.

But Ashland police say they are as dedicated as ever to getting answers.

David Grubbs, who was 23 at the time, was nearly decapitated while walking alone on the Ashland bike path back on November 19th, 2011.

His murder has never been solved.

And closure has never been given to those who were closest to him.

Beau Hamer worked with David, and said, “he was the diamond in the rough. He was the guy who would poke you if you’re having a bad day just to make you laugh.”

David wasn’t just a co-worker to Beau Hamer; he was a friend.

And the loss of his friend changed his perspective of the small city of Ashland.

Hamer said, “it was one of the first real bad things that I encountered here in Ashland. It popped that bubble that Ashland had created around us.”

Local investigators say that they didn’t expect something so horrific could happen.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said, “murders don’t happen very often in Ashland, but murders like this don’t happen often anywhere.”

He was the patrol sergeant on duty when it happened and says this case will never go cold.

Chief O’Meara said, “we will continue to do everything we need to do so that we can look the Grubbs family in the eye, look the public in the eye, and tell them that we are doing everything we’re doing.”

Police are still actively investigating leads and working with other agencies to help catch Grubbs’ killer.

If you have any information, please contact APD.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.