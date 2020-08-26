Arrest made in Lakeview murder case

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in a rural Southern Oregon community.
Oregon State Police said on the night of July 6, troopers responded to a reported shooting at 11 North G Street in Lakeview. At the scene, they found 26-year-old Jacob Wheat critically injured. He later died at the scene.
Eventually, investigators were able to identify 32-year-old Dean Arthur Wood as a person of interest in the case. On August 25, Wood was formally indicted by a Lake County grand jury. As of August 26, he was lodged in the Lake County Jail charged with murder, assault, felon in possession of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.
OSP said Wood’s wife, 32-year-old Misty Lynn Wood, was also arrested. She’s charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in the Wheat murder case.
OSP provided no further information about the active investigation.