Chad Daybell pleads ‘not guilty’ in disappearance of J.J. Vallow & Tylee Ryan

REXBURG, Idaho (KTVB/NBC) – The Idaho man charged after the bodies of two missing children were found buried on his property pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment Friday morning.
Chad Daybell appeared in court via Zoom alongside his defense attorney John Prior. He said little in the hearing, speaking only to acknowledge that he understood the charges against him and the possible penalties.
Daybell faces two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. Daybell is not charged with killing 7-year-old J.J. Vallow or 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Lori Vallow, the children’s mother who married Daybell after J.J. and Tylee disappeared, is also charged with conspiracy to destroy, alter, or conceal evidence.
Authorities say the children were victims of homicide, but have not released how they died. J.J.’s body was found bound and wrapped in duct tape and plastic, police say, while Tylee had been dismembered and burned.
Each of the four felony charges carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The terms could run concurrently or be stacked for a maximum of 20 years.
Attorneys said they expect the trial to last three weeks.
Lori Vallow is set to appear in court for an arraignment on September 10th.
Trial in the case is set to begin January 11, 2021.