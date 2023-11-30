Child porn search warrant served in Phoenix Oregon

PHOENIX, Ore. – Police finding evidence of child sex abuse at a Phoenix home on Wednesday.

Police searched a home on the 400 block of Fifth Street in Phoenix looking for evidence of child exploitation.

According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, several images of child porn were uploaded from the residence.

Potential witnesses and involved parties were interviewed during the search. Multiple digital devices were seized for further evidence of child exploitation.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

