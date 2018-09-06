Crossbow shooting preceded alleged eye drop murder

CLOVER, S.C. (WCNC/NBC News) – Police records show a South Carolina woman charged with murder after admitting she poisoned her husband using over-the-counter eye drops may have made a previous attempt on his life.
York County Sheriff’s deputies say Lana Sue Clayton added eye drops containing tetrahydrozoline to her husband’s drinking water over a three day period.
Stephen Clayton was found dead in their Clover home on July 21st. An autopsy later revealed elevated levels of the drug in his system.
Records obtained from the sheriff’s office reveal that in 2016 Lana Clayton shot Stephen with a crossbow while he was sleeping, striking him in the back of the head.
She insisted the shooting was an accident, and Stephen Clayton backed up her claim.
