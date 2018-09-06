Four dead in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC News) – A seemingly routine morning in downtown Cincinnati erupted into chaos Thursday when a gunman opened fire, sending people fleeing and ducking for cover.
The shooting started at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank headquarters before the gunman moved into the lobby, where he was confronted by police.
“He was actively shooting innocent victims,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.
The 30 story building is located along a popular square at the city’s center. Several nearby buildings were placed on lockdown as police and swat teams moved in.
Quick action by first responders is being credited with saving lives as police and the gunman exchanged gunfire inside the lobby.
“Our officers responded very quickly,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac. “They engaged the threat and they neutralized that threat however there were some tragedies that did occur.”
