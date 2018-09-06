Home
Four dead in Cincinnati shooting

Four dead in Cincinnati shooting

Crime News U.S. & World

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC News) – A seemingly routine morning in downtown Cincinnati erupted into chaos Thursday when a gunman opened fire, sending people fleeing and ducking for cover.

The shooting started at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank headquarters before the gunman moved into the lobby, where he was confronted by police.

“He was actively shooting innocent victims,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

The 30 story building is located along a popular square at the city’s center. Several nearby buildings were placed on lockdown as police and swat teams moved in.

Quick action by first responders is being credited with saving lives as police and the gunman exchanged gunfire inside the lobby.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac. “They engaged the threat and they neutralized that threat however there were some tragedies that did occur.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2CrJkOx

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »