El Paso Walmart shooter pleads ‘not guilty’ in court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The accused gunman in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
21-year-old Patrick Crusius is accused of killing 22 people and injuring 26 others in the August 3rd attack.
He’s charged with capital murder, the most serious charge in Texas.
Authorities say he told them he was targeting Mexicans.
At least 40 family members of victims were there for the court appearance.
Local prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.
The next hearing in the case is set for November 7th.