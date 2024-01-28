Fatal shooting at laundromat on Crater Lake Avenue in Medford

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 27, 2024

A shooting on Crater Lake Avenue in Medford has left one person dead.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday (1/27/2024), Medford police officers were dispatched to Weldon’s Dry Cleaners and Laundry. near the Stevens Street Intersection. Not much is known yet about the victim or what events led up to the shooting. Medford police say that detectives are working the case now.

And that more information will be released later.

MPD Sergeant Joshua Schilder said,

“Upon our arrival there was one subject suffering from gunshot wounds. That subject is confirmed to be deceased and at this point the investigation is ongoing. We’re still in the very early stages in this investigation and there will be more updates as we really dive into this.”

Not much is known about the suspect, or suspects. But you can check MPD’s Facebook page for updates.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content