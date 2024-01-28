Fatal shooting at laundromat on Crater Lake Avenue in Medford

A shooting on Crater Lake Avenue in Medford has left one person dead.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday (1/27/2024), Medford police officers were dispatched to Weldon’s Dry Cleaners and Laundry. near the Stevens Street Intersection. Not much is known yet about the victim or what events led up to the shooting. Medford police say that detectives are working the case now.

And that more information will be released later.

MPD Sergeant Joshua Schilder said,

“Upon our arrival there was one subject suffering from gunshot wounds. That subject is confirmed to be deceased and at this point the investigation is ongoing. We’re still in the very early stages in this investigation and there will be more updates as we really dive into this.”

Not much is known about the suspect, or suspects. But you can check MPD’s Facebook page for updates.

