Klamath County Chamber of Commerce 102nd Community Awards Gala

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce held their 102nd Community Awards Gala on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at a few of the community members and organizations that were honored:
Ambassador of the Year – Jessica Kostick (Community Engagement Manager at Healthy Klamath)
Presidents Award – 173d Fighter Wing Kingsley Field
Youth Leadership – Amadeus Hernandez
Inspiring Leader of the Year – Heidi Gaither (Klamath County Director of Developmental Disabilities Services)
Entrepreneur of the Year – Richard LaChina and Hannah Levine (Ninja Mountain Bikes)
Emerging Business of the Year – Nana’s Tea Room
Small Business of the Year – The Ledge
Large Business of the Year – Howard’s Meat Center
Lifetime Achievement – Niki Sampson (Executive Director of Klamath Lake County Food Bank)
Lifetime Achievement – Signe Porter (CFO at Klamath Health Partnership)
Distinguished Service – Joe Spendolini (GM of Klamath Online.com)
Congratulations to all of the winners!
