Klamath County Chamber of Commerce 102nd Community Awards Gala

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce held their 102nd Community Awards Gala on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at a few of the community members and organizations that were honored:

Ambassador of the Year – Jessica Kostick (Community Engagement Manager at Healthy Klamath)

Presidents Award – 173d Fighter Wing Kingsley Field

Youth Leadership – Amadeus Hernandez

Inspiring Leader of the Year – Heidi Gaither (Klamath County Director of Developmental Disabilities Services)

Entrepreneur of the Year – Richard LaChina and Hannah Levine (Ninja Mountain Bikes)

Emerging Business of the Year – Nana’s Tea Room

Small Business of the Year – The Ledge

Large Business of the Year – Howard’s Meat Center

Lifetime Achievement – Niki Sampson (Executive Director of Klamath Lake County Food Bank)

Lifetime Achievement – Signe Porter (CFO at Klamath Health Partnership)

Distinguished Service – Joe Spendolini (GM of Klamath Online.com)

Congratulations to all of the winners!

