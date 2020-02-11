K9 Zoro tracks down Roseburg suspect

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A suspect who ran from police was tracked down with the help of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9.
On the night of February 9, a deputy watched as a driver in a 1992 Honda Accord committed a traffic violation. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plates and found out it was reported stolen in Springfield.
The sheriff’s office said when the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, it didn’t stop. When the Honda started driving in the opposite lane, the deputy backed off due to safety concerns.
As the suspect continued driving in the wrong direction, he nearly hit another deputy before running into a van, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect then got out of the Honda and fled the scene.
Eventually, K9 Zoro found the suspect along a riverbank. He was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Kelm of Roseburg.
Kelm was arrested for numerous charges including attempting to elude, reckless driving, unlawful use of a vehicle. He also had five warrants out for his arrest.