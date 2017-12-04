Man arrested for firing gun near Yreka bar

YREKA, Calif. – A man was arrested following a shooting near a Yreka bar early Sunday morning.
The Yreka Police Department said just before 2:00 a.m. on December 3 they received a report of a man firing a handgun in the area of the Jolley’s Club bar.
Within minutes, YPD officers arrived at the scene and found the man. However, he immediately jumped a fence in the 800 block of South Oregon Street and tried to hide in someone’s backyard. When confronted by police, the man refused to comply with their demands. He was tased and tackled to the ground by officers.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Perris resident Eligio Duran, continued to be uncooperative. According to YPD, he threatened and tried to spit on officers as he was taken to the Siskiyou County Jail.
Duran was booked on charges of negligently discharging a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, resisting arrest and making threats to a public official.
Police said nobody was specifically targeted by Duran, and no buildings or vehicles were damaged.
“As you can imagine, someone firing a firearm off as a bar is closing would cause everyone to leave in a hurry,” YPD representatives wrote. “If anyone has additional information or witnessed this incident, please contact Detective Duncan at the Yreka Police Department (530) 841-2300.”