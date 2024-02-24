Phoenix HS students building tiny house completely by hand

PHOENIX, Ore.– A local high school class is building a tiny house entirely by hand.

The teacher behind the construction education program hopes projects like this one will help give students some hands on experience in skilled trades.

Students have constructed everything from the floor to the ceiling over the course of this year’s project.

It’s given them the opportunity to learn a number of different skills, including roofing and even some electrical work.

Student Brenda De La Cruz said, “I think it’s really fun. It’s cool that we get to experience this.”

Phoenix High School students are installing insulation and putting some finishing touches on the roof of a tiny house they’ve spent the last few months working on.

The project is part of the construction education program at the school, which gives students the opportunity to learn about a number of skilled trades.

Teacher David Ford wants to use projects like these to expose students to the numerous opportunities in skilled trades.

Ford said, “there’s a lot of money and opportunities in just about any skilled trade, whether it be electrical or roofing, so just letting them know about the opportunities that are out there.”

Many of the students in Ford’s class said they’re interested in pursuing a skilled trade in the future.

Junior Julian Montez has spent all three years of his high school career in Ford’s class and he’s proud of being part of projects like this one.

Montez said, “it’s fun being able to get harnessed up, working on the roof and I feel like I’m part of something because these houses go into our community.”

Other students like Brenda De La Cruz joined the construction education class last year and decided to continue with it this year.

She said it’s been rewarding to collaborate with her fellow classmates.

De La Cruz said, “I think it’s cool being able to talk to new people being able to socialize, and being able to participate with them, I think it’s cool.”

Ford said his classes have built even bigger tiny homes in the past.

He wants to continue making these projects available to students in the coming years.

Ford said, “at a more basic level, it’s fun for these kids to get out of their regular core classes for an hour, an hour and 15 minutes, or whatever it may be and put their hands on tools and put their hands on materials.”

Ford estimates the tiny house they’re currently working on will be finished in the next month.

He hopes they’ll be able to sell the completed house to recoup some of the money they spent on materials.

