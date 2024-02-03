Grants Pass and Ashland shelters open, expecting cold and wet conditions

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some cold weather making its way into the Rogue Valley Friday night (2/2/2024) and into the weekend has weather shelters opening up across different cities.

The city of Ashland announced that due to cold and wet conditions, their severe weather shelter at 2200 Ashland Street will be open Friday (2/2/2024) and Saturday (2/3/2024). Their doors open at 5 p.m. and doors close with lights out by 10 p.m. It is a low barrier shelter managed by OHRA and welcomes volunteers.

You can go to Ashland’s website for more information.

In Grants Pass, two groups are operating shelters, opening Saturday (2/3/2024). This includes the United Community Action Network (UCAN), and the Mobile Integrative Navigation Team (MINT).

For information on the shelters, their hours, or how to volunteer, you can go to Grants Pass’ website.

