Grants Pass and Ashland shelters open, expecting cold and wet conditions

Posted by Maximus Osburn February 2, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some cold weather making its way into the Rogue Valley Friday night (2/2/2024) and into the weekend has weather shelters opening up across different cities.

The city of Ashland announced that due to cold and wet conditions, their severe weather shelter at 2200 Ashland Street will be open Friday (2/2/2024) and Saturday (2/3/2024). Their doors open at 5 p.m. and doors close with lights out by 10 p.m. It is a low barrier shelter managed by OHRA and welcomes volunteers.

You can go to Ashland’s website for more information.

In Grants Pass, two groups are operating shelters, opening Saturday (2/3/2024). This includes the United Community Action Network (UCAN), and the Mobile Integrative Navigation Team (MINT).

For information on the shelters, their hours, or how to volunteer, you can go to Grants Pass’ website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content