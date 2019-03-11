Police seek potential victims of alleged child sexual abuser

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for more potential victims of a former Medford resident accused of luring and sexually abusing a minor.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in 2018, they received a report alleging 38-year-old Robert Bernard Ernst contacted a local 14-year-old girl on social media. He then reportedly met up with the girl and sexually abused her.
Police said Ernst is being investigated for similar charges in Texas and they believe he may have more victims.
According to detectives, Ernst used the handle “funinthesun80” on Snapchat to contact the Jackson County girl.
Investigators are concerned Ernst may have additional victims who haven’t yet come forward. Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case is asked to call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168.