Portland MAX stabbing verdict reached

PORTLAND, Ore. – The man accused of stabbing three people, killing two of them, on a Portland train in 2017 was found guilty on all counts Friday.
In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors re-iterated that the suspect Jeremy Christian was not using self-defense in the attack.
The incident started when Christian allegedly went on a hateful rant aimed at two African-American teenage girls. Prosecutors say he then stabbed three people, killing two of them.
Christian faced two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, among several other charges.
The deputy district attorney summarized the case by saying Christian “decided he was going to go out with a bang.”
On February 21, 2020, was found guilty of all charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and intimidation.