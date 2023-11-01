State releases domestic violence report

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Audits Fivision of the Secretary of State’s Office, released an advisory report today, on domestic violence.

In it, they share stats about Oregonians and domestic violence and as well as suggestions on what the state could do.

The advisory says that about one-third of Oregonians experience domestic violence.

It also lists some barriers like lack of housing for victims, that prevent them from escaping dangerous situations.

To remove these barriers, the advisory suggests a statewide integrated and comprehensive response to domestic violence, as opposed to different smaller state agencies.

Medford Police domestic violence officers agree that statewide action would benefit victims.

To prevent domestic-related homicides, MPD communicates with victims and survivors and has them fill out a screening sheet, called the lethality assessment protocol form, or ‘LAP’ form.

Based off their answers, MPD will determine whether that person is at a high risk for being a victim of homicide.

MPD’s domestic violence officer, Michael Kissee said, “it’s been very beneficial, we’ve seen a decrease in domestic violence related homicides since we’ve implemented that, so that’s something that I’d personally would like to see implemented throughout the state.”

MPD uses the lap forms to reach out to their advocate partners, like local non-profit Community Works, to help provide resources for the victims.

Community Works is strictly confidential.

If you or someone you know might be a victim of domestic violence, you are urged to reach out to the Community Works help line phone number at (541) 779-4357.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.