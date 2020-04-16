Home
Suspect arrested in connection with Klamath Falls shooting

Suspect arrested in connection with Klamath Falls shooting

Crime Local News Top Stories

Ty Antonio Golden

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A second man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Klamath Falls.

On February 28, 2020, two people were shot on Summers Way in Klamath Falls. They were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Christian Rogelio Pena was later identified as a person of interest in the case. He was arrested on March 19 and booked into the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangering.

A second person of interest, 27-year-old Ty Antonio Golden, was arrested on April 15. He was charged with six counts of reckless endangering, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of attempting to commit a crime, and one count of felon in possession of a weapon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »