Suspect arrested in connection with Klamath Falls shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A second man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Klamath Falls.
On February 28, 2020, two people were shot on Summers Way in Klamath Falls. They were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
Christian Rogelio Pena was later identified as a person of interest in the case. He was arrested on March 19 and booked into the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangering.
A second person of interest, 27-year-old Ty Antonio Golden, was arrested on April 15. He was charged with six counts of reckless endangering, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of attempting to commit a crime, and one count of felon in possession of a weapon.