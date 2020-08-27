Crises loom over Trump’s big night

(NBC News) With an elaborate outdoor stage, nearly 2,000 guests and fireworks in the background, President Trump will bring politics to the people’s house Thursday night, as the final night of the Republican National Convention moves to the White House.
Still, the festivities may be overshadowed by current events.
The president visited FEMA headquarters Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Laura plowed into the Gulf Coast.
That crisis hit at the same time as racial justice protests have been rekindled in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
In his acceptance speech Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence reacted to the unrest without mentioning Blake, saying “We will have law and order on the streets of this country.”
The violent protests in Wisconsin are the latest in a string of incidents under the Trump administration that Vice President Pence claimed would get worse if Joe Biden wins in November.
“The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said.
Biden, meanwhile, condemned the violence and accused President Trump of pouring gas on the fire of racial unrest.
“This happens to be Donald Trump’s America,” Mr. Biden said.
The former vice president went on to attack the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“More people have died on this president’s watch than just about any time in American history, on a daily basis, and what’s he doing? what’s he doing about it?” Biden asked.
