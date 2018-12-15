Dad who attacked sex offender in court won’t face charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – Charges have been dropped against the father who attacked a former pastor during a federal court proceeding.
Kevin Smith was arrested in August after he attacked Donald Biggs in a federal courtroom.
Smith’s daughters were two of the victims in Biggs’ case.
The former Medford youth pastor was charged in November of 2017 with twelve counts involving minors and sexual activity.
During the sentencing, this August, Smith attacked Biggs in court.
He told NBC5 news afterward that when the defense gave his final statement in support of Biggs, he lost it. “I just looked around at the court at the victim, and the mood changed and there was mouths agape and I just lost it and went after him.”
Smith was hit with criminal charges, but his attorney notified him this month that the charges have been dropped.
Smith told us by phone he’s glad to have this behind him, and that it gives he and his family a bit of closure with the whole situation.