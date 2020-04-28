Dangerous stretch of Redwood Highway designated a ‘safety corridor’

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A particularly dangerous stretch of highway in southern Oregon will be officially established as a “safety corridor.”
The Oregon Department of Transportation said during the summer of 2019, there were four fatal crashes on Highway 199/Redwood Highway between Selma and Cave Junction.
According to ODOT, the community has voiced support in making the crash-prone section of Redwood Highway a safety corridor, which is designed to raise public awareness.
Starting May 1, 2020, fines for traffic violations will double in the seven-mile stretch, and drivers can expect to see increased law-enforcement presence in the area. In addition, drivers are encouraged to use their headlights at all times.
Later in the year, ODOT said it will begin studying ways to make Redwood Highway safer.
For more information, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Projects/Project%20Documents/May2020_RedwoodHwySafetyCorridorFACTSHEET.pdf